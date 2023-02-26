Sign up
57 / 365
Last night in Amsterdam
Quarter moon over
Sleeping Herengracht canal
Last night in Amsterdam
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
2243
photos
36
followers
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
24th February 2023 8:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-blackwhite
,
for2023
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful night shot. I love all the reflections and the way the water leads to that beautiful bridge.
February 28th, 2023
