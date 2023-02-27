Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
58 / 365
Bring the outside in two tons of glass
Bring the outside in
Veluwe reflections in
Two tons of glass
***
This is part of a pair of minimalist art by Roni Horn in the Kroller-Muller Museum, which we visited in the Netherlands.
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
2245
photos
36
followers
14
following
16% complete
View this month »
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
Latest from all albums
53
54
55
56
39
57
58
59
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
23rd February 2023 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-blackwhite
,
for2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close