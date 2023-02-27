Previous
Bring the outside in two tons of glass by cristinaledesma33
58 / 365

Bring the outside in two tons of glass

Bring the outside in
Veluwe reflections in
Two tons of glass

***
This is part of a pair of minimalist art by Roni Horn in the Kroller-Muller Museum, which we visited in the Netherlands.
27th February 2023

Photo Details

