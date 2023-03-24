Previous
Dusk comes with rain by cristinaledesma33
83 / 365

Dusk comes with rain

Dusk comes with rain and,
In these years of strange climate,
The threat of March snow
CristinaL

Diane ace
A great photo for the rainbow challenge! Love the raindrops. We've had strange weather, too.
March 25th, 2023  
