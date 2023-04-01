Previous
Under the cherry blossoms by cristinaledesma33
91 / 365

Under the cherry blossoms

It’s National Poetry Month! The cherry blossoms are in bloom at the university, so it’s fitting to choose a haiku by Kobayashi Issa.
***
hana no kage aka no tanin wa nakari keri

Under the cherry blossoms
strangers are not
really strangers

