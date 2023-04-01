Sign up
Under the cherry blossoms
It’s National Poetry Month! The cherry blossoms are in bloom at the university, so it’s fitting to choose a haiku by Kobayashi Issa.
***
hana no kage aka no tanin wa nakari keri
Under the cherry blossoms
strangers are not
really strangers
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
31st March 2023 4:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cherry-blossoms
