92 / 365
The cherries’ only fault
The cherries’ only fault:
the crowds that gather
when they bloom
- Saigyo Hoshi (12th century)
**
Another one from the weekend
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
2281
photos
39
followers
14
following
2023
iPhone 14 Pro
31st March 2023 4:26pm
Tags
cherry-blossoms
