The cherries’ only fault by cristinaledesma33
92 / 365

The cherries’ only fault

The cherries’ only fault:
the crowds that gather
when they bloom
- Saigyo Hoshi (12th century)
Another one from the weekend
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

CristinaL

@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone.
Photo Details

