Previous
Next
Dressed in holiday style by cristinaledesma33
Photo 1078

Dressed in holiday style

- From Silver Bells by Bing Crosby
https://youtu.be/dalamYjJPBA
14th December 2019 14th Dec 19

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. In 2019 (Year 4) I plan to do 365 days of interpretations of songs, poetry, and book quotes. 😬 Last year I had...
295% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise