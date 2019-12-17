Previous
He was everywhere, all the time by cristinaledesma33
He was everywhere, all the time

Then Ma told them something else about Santa Claus. He was everywhere, and besides that, he was all the time.
- From On the Banks of Plum Creek by Laura Ingalls Wilder
17th December 2019 17th Dec 19

CristinaL

@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. In 2019 (Year 4) I plan to do 365 days of interpretations of songs, poetry, and book quotes. 😬 Last year I had...
