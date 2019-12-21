Previous
Peppermint stick by cristinaledesma33
Photo 1085

Peppermint stick

I took a lick 
Of a peppermint stick 
And oh it tasted yummy!
It used to be 
On the Christmas tree 
But now it’s in my tummy!
- By Anonymous
21st December 2019

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. In 2019 (Year 4) I plan to do 365 days of interpretations of songs, poetry, and book quotes.
