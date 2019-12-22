Previous
The Nutcracker by cristinaledesma33
The Nutcracker

When she had finished, her mother said, “You have had a long and very beautiful dream..”
- From The Nutcracker and The Mouse King by E.T.A. Hoffmann
CristinaL

@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. In 2019 (Year 4) I plan to do 365 days of interpretations of songs, poetry, and book quotes. 😬 Last year I had...
