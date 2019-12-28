Sign up
Photo 1092
Grace will lead us home
Amazing Grace, How sweet the sound
That saved a wretch like me
I once was lost, but now am found
T'was blind but now I see
- From Amazing Grace as performed by The Blind Boys of Alabama
Truly amazing and inspiring show
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. In 2019 (Year 4) I plan to do 365 days of interpretations of songs, poetry, and book quotes.
1488
photos
36
followers
17
following
1092
6
365_Current
iPhone 11
28th December 2019 9:02pm
Tags
bw
,
nightclub
