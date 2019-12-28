Previous
Grace will lead us home
Photo 1092

Grace will lead us home

Amazing Grace, How sweet the sound
That saved a wretch like me
I once was lost, but now am found
T'was blind but now I see
- From Amazing Grace as performed by The Blind Boys of Alabama

Truly amazing and inspiring show
28th December 2019

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
