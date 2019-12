Take this down please

On the wall was a Duran Duran poster on which someone had scrawled in fat red felt tip, "Take this down please."

Beneath that another hand had scrawled, "No."

Beneath that again the first hand had written, "I insist that you take it down."

Beneath that the second hand had written, "Won't!"

Beneath that - "You're fired."

Beneath that - "Good!"

And there the matter appeared to have rested.

- From Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency by Douglas Adams