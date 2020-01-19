Previous
The magic of cooking by cristinaledesma33
The magic of cooking

It took me a little over two hours to make this. They came out looking very homemade, indeed. But once I mixed them in the mushroom sauce they were just fine. My husband gallantly ate up his portion.
