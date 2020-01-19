Sign up
The magic of cooking
It took me a little over two hours to make this. They came out looking very homemade, indeed. But once I mixed them in the mushroom sauce they were just fine. My husband gallantly ate up his portion.
19th January 2020
CristinaL
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. 2020 will be back to straight photography and taking my prompts from the challenges on this site. After my 2019 personal challenge of...
Tags
food
textures
