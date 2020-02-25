Sign up
Photo 1151
High key blossoms
25th February 2020
25th Feb 20
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. 2020 will be back to straight photography and taking my prompts from the challenges on this site. After my 2019 personal challenge of...
1548
photos
37
followers
17
following
315% complete
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
1150
1151
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365_Current
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
25th February 2020 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
high-key
,
for2020
,
bw-50
,
darkroom-highkey
,
minimal-9
