This is how I will choose you
Photo 1190

This is how I will choose you

This is how I will choose
you: by feeling you
smelling you, by slipping
you into my coat.
- From Oranges by Roisin Kelly
https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poetrymagazine/poems/58285/oranges-56d23c85c1667
CristinaL

@cristinaledesma33
