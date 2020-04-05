Sign up
Photo 1191
If you must eat pasta
This is what the fashion magazine said:
if you must eat pasta, you should never eat more
than a tulip-sized amount, your meat never bigger
than a deck of cards. I was ashamed of my past—
my big bowl of noodles with butter melted on top
two dozen tulips at least, enough pasta for a month
- From Tulip by Denise Duhamel
https://books.google.com/books?id=gdc4eIIq5P0C&pg=PA46&lpg=PA46&dq=Denise+&hl=en#v=onepage&q=Denise&f=false
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. 2020 will be back to straight photography and taking my prompts from the challenges on this site.
1591
photos
40
followers
17
following
326% complete
Views
3
Album
365_Current
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
5th April 2020 4:40pm
abstract-31
,
30-shots2020
,
national-poetry-month
