If you must eat pasta

This is what the fashion magazine said:
if you must eat pasta, you should never eat more
than a tulip-sized amount, your meat never bigger
than a deck of cards. I was ashamed of my past—
my big bowl of noodles with butter melted on top
two dozen tulips at least, enough pasta for a month
- From Tulip by Denise Duhamel
https://books.google.com/books?id=gdc4eIIq5P0C&pg=PA46&lpg=PA46&dq=Denise+&hl=en#v=onepage&q=Denise&f=false
5th April 2020

