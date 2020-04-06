Sign up
Photo 1192
A little bit of everything
Her crop was a miscellany
When all was said and done,
A little bit of everything,
A great deal of none.
- From A Girl’s Garden by Robert Frost
https://www.americanpoems.com/poets/robertfrost/a-girls-garden/
Inspired by
@kali66
photo for the Tessa Traeger artist challenge
https://365project.org/kali66/2018/2020-03-11
6th April 2020
6th Apr 20
2
0
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. 2020 will be back to straight photography and taking my prompts from the challenges on this site. After my 2019 personal challenge of...
1592
photos
40
followers
17
following
Tags
30-shots2020
,
national-poetry-month
kali
ace
perfect poem for this
April 7th, 2020
CristinaL
ace
@kali66
I loved your idea and yours is much better than mine :)
April 7th, 2020
