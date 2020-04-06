Previous
Next
A little bit of everything by cristinaledesma33
Photo 1192

A little bit of everything

Her crop was a miscellany
When all was said and done,
A little bit of everything,
A great deal of none.
- From A Girl’s Garden by Robert Frost
https://www.americanpoems.com/poets/robertfrost/a-girls-garden/

Inspired by @kali66 photo for the Tessa Traeger artist challenge
https://365project.org/kali66/2018/2020-03-11
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. 2020 will be back to straight photography and taking my prompts from the challenges on this site. After my 2019 personal challenge of...
326% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

kali ace
perfect poem for this
April 7th, 2020  
CristinaL ace
@kali66 I loved your idea and yours is much better than mine :)
April 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise