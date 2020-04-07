Previous
Next
When bluebells seemed like fairy gifts by cristinaledesma33
Photo 1193

When bluebells seemed like fairy gifts

O, that lone flower recalled to me
My happy childhood's hours
When bluebells seemed like fairy gifts
A prize among the flowers,
- From The Bluebell by Anne Bronte
https://allpoetry.com/poem/8457985-The-Bluebell-by-Anne-Bronte
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. 2020 will be back to straight photography and taking my prompts from the challenges on this site. After my 2019 personal challenge of...
326% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise