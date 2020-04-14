Previous
A cure for your cabin fever by cristinaledesma33
Photo 1200

A cure for your cabin fever

How are you inspiring greatness today?
We have a cure for your cabin fever.
- From First Lines of Emails I’ve Received While Quarantining by Jessica Salfia
https://www.theguardian.com/books/2020/apr/12/poem-constructed-from-emails-during-quarantine-goes-viral
Photo Details

