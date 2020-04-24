Previous
All-endearing Cleanliness
All-endearing Cleanliness

All-endearing Cleanliness,
Virtue next to Godliness,
Easiest, cheapest, needful'st duty,
To the body health and beauty
- From Cleanliness by Charles Lamb
https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/44516/cleanliness-56d223a4dd2c1
