Previous
Next
Flash of Red 2023 by cristinaledesma33
40 / 365

Flash of Red 2023

1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anne ace
A very interesting set of images which work together to make a lovely calender collage. Well done!
March 1st, 2023  
Dixie Goode ace
Beautiful job.
March 1st, 2023  
CristinaL ace
@365anne thank you!
March 1st, 2023  
CristinaL ace
@pandorasecho thanks!
March 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise