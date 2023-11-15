Previous
~Tears~ by crowfan
~Tears~

The kids came over today and it was a rough one for them. Stella cried and screamed all day. Nothing made her happy. Poor little one.
Pickleball this evening.
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
John Falconer ace
Beautiful eyes.
November 16th, 2023  
Mary Jo Gran
@johnfalconer Thank you. She does have very pretty green eyes.
November 16th, 2023  
Krista Mae ace
Poor sweet Stella. Perhaps Pickleball came as a nice break.
November 16th, 2023  
