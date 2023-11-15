Sign up
Photo 3145
~Tears~
The kids came over today and it was a rough one for them. Stella cried and screamed all day. Nothing made her happy. Poor little one.
Pickleball this evening.
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
3
1
Mary Jo Gran
@crowfan
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful eyes.
November 16th, 2023
Mary Jo Gran
@johnfalconer
Thank you. She does have very pretty green eyes.
November 16th, 2023
Krista Mae
ace
Poor sweet Stella. Perhaps Pickleball came as a nice break.
November 16th, 2023
