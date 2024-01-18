Previous
~Banff Film Festival~ by crowfan
~Banff Film Festival~

Tonight Ron and Shelley invited us and Andrei to attend this event that they help Sponsed.
Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival in Bellingham at Mount Baker Theater.

Apparently it has been going on for 30 years. This was the first time we had ever heard of it.
Even with all the snow the house was packed.
