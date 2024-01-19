Previous
~New Feeder~ by crowfan
Photo 3201

~New Feeder~

Because it's not freezing I put out this very pretty feeder Emily bought for me for Christmas.
I just love it.
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
