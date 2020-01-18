Previous
Next
just enough for the ducks to keep their feet wet by cruiser
16 / 365

just enough for the ducks to keep their feet wet

some of the creeks around here are bone dry but this one still has a small trickle. We had some rain in the last 24 hours so the garden looks refreshed even though the rain didn't really soak in.
18th January 2020 18th Jan 20

Chris K

ace
@cruiser
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise