New Year Tradition (welcome sign by Henry aged 7)

Happy New Year to all my 365 friends. I'm back to restart my project after deciding to focus on my other hobbies for 12 months and what a 12 months it turned out to be. I hope to reignite my photography and blow the dust off my camera.

My son and DIL a few years ago started their tradition of enjoying High Tea in some great places while they were living in London. Having been back in Australia for 12 months, this year they decided to host it at their new home.