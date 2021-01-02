Sign up
a huddle in a puddle
we went to visit a wildlife park. Had to book in advance due to Covid and it turned out to be a very wet day. However, we still had a great time. Apart from one tourist we had the park to ourselves and it was quite beautiful in the rain and mist.
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
Chris K
ace
@cruiser
Photo Details
Album
2021 - Year 8
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
29th September 2020 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
