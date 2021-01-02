Previous
a huddle in a puddle by cruiser
2 / 365

a huddle in a puddle

we went to visit a wildlife park. Had to book in advance due to Covid and it turned out to be a very wet day. However, we still had a great time. Apart from one tourist we had the park to ourselves and it was quite beautiful in the rain and mist.
Chris K

ace
@cruiser
