Not so scary fairy...... by cutekitty
Not so scary fairy......

.......when viewed in living colour.......Mr G. Goyle was never happy about being multicoloured...and Madame la fae would have preferred to be a Goth.......Oh well...next time I paint them I will reshuffle my paint box !
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Peter Dulis ace
love Mr G. Goyle :)
January 23rd, 2021  
JackieR ace
Kitty come join in with out watercolour painting!!
January 23rd, 2021  
Dione Giorgio
They are a lovely addition to any garden. Beautiful shot.
January 23rd, 2021  
