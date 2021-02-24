Previous
There's always one....... by cutekitty
53 / 365

There's always one.......

......who has to be different.......I'm pleased to say........These lovely doves sunning their feathery little selves on the rusting old machinery at Charlestown Harbour.
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
14% complete

Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
It's usually me.... :)
February 24th, 2021  
SwChappell ace
Lol, nice collection of doves and a great title
February 24th, 2021  
