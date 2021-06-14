Previous
Arched window..... by cutekitty
Arched window.....

.....this is over the half-landing in our house. It is the original 1860's glass with beautiful etched red glass all round. There is a protective layer of glass to the outside (which was already in place when we moved in) as it had been targeted by the local vandals with a shotgun.......the previous owners must have well pissed someone off! We have a wealth of original features including enormous ceiling roses, plaster cornices, enormous skirting boards, fabulous fireplaces and rooms the height of which you could fly a kite in ! We feel we are very lucky to have this house.

Thank you all for your recent lovely comments and favs.......and for putting my 'Jungle' pic on TP and PP :)
