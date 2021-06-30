Sign up
181 / 365
Remains.....
.....of the old harbour wall......the sea has pounded this into submission over the years since the harbour fell into disuse.
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
1
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
181
photos
56
followers
68
following
49% complete
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
24th June 2020 1:46pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sky
,
sea
,
rocks
,
old
,
beach
,
granite
,
blocks
,
harbour
ace
Very pretty moss, seaweed, area and cloudscape. Fav.
June 30th, 2021
