182 / 365
The yellow Rose of......
.....well....Cornwall I guess........another lovely Rose gifted to me from a friend......they know me well !
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
183
photos
56
followers
68
following
4
1
1
365
VR360,D760
1st July 2020 6:26pm
yellow
rose
garden
sunshine
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
A lovely rose!
July 2nd, 2021
