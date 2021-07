Water feature......

......I'm going to get a water feature says Billy.......Really says I....we only have a little pond...and that is full of lilies.....Trust me says Billy.....it will look great....so I sit back and wait for Poseidon complete with his

trident and school of dolphins to be delivered......however, this small box arrived......and this pretty little solar powered fountain was installed.......much to the fascination of one of our cats !