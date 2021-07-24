Previous
Nalders Court.... by cutekitty
Nalders Court....

.......in Truro.......a pretty little alleyway with some very posh dress shops and an up-market little cafe and a gallery........Ohhh...and some very lovely hanging baskets of flowers.....
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

Kitty Hawke

It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Dione Giorgio
Soooo lovely! Fav. I see someone reflected in the shop window too.
July 24th, 2021  
Kitty Hawke ace
@sangwann haha....yes indeed.....he gets everywhere !
July 24th, 2021  
SwChappell ace
Those are lovely hanging baskets, looks like a good place for a stroll
July 24th, 2021  
