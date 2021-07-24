Sign up
205 / 365
Nalders Court....
.......in Truro.......a pretty little alleyway with some very posh dress shops and an up-market little cafe and a gallery........Ohhh...and some very lovely hanging baskets of flowers.....
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
3
2
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
205
photos
57
followers
69
following
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
22nd July 2020 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
colour
,
hanging
,
alleyway
,
baskets
,
truro
Dione Giorgio
Soooo lovely! Fav. I see someone reflected in the shop window too.
July 24th, 2021
Kitty Hawke
ace
@sangwann
haha....yes indeed.....he gets everywhere !
July 24th, 2021
SwChappell
ace
Those are lovely hanging baskets, looks like a good place for a stroll
July 24th, 2021
