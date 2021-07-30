Previous
Next
Courgette..... by cutekitty
212 / 365

Courgette.....

Lovely big yellow flower....hopefully means more nice yellow courgettes to come.
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Holy guaccamole! Does it grow in pots as well? I mean: do they produce big enough fruit?
July 30th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
the leaves and the flowers look regular size to me.
July 30th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Looking good. Mine are in pots with lovely flowers and then the slugs had a picnic!
July 30th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
yum
July 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise