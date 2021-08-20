Previous
Next
Half-landing window. by cutekitty
233 / 365

Half-landing window.

Thank you for all your lovely comments and FAVs on yesterdays pic and the interest in the window. Our house was built around 1850 and much of the original stained glass in still in situ. The house was originally one large 'villa', but was converted into two houses in the 1960's. It was actually built as one of several by the local 'Lords of the Manor's).....and it appears from the documents we have that it was either lived in by a family member (oldest son's starter home).....or was rented out to local dignitaries.......There was once large grounds attached to it, but over the years various parcels have been sold off...in fact the lady next door is living in 'our' orchard......
20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise