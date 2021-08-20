Half-landing window.

Thank you for all your lovely comments and FAVs on yesterdays pic and the interest in the window. Our house was built around 1850 and much of the original stained glass in still in situ. The house was originally one large 'villa', but was converted into two houses in the 1960's. It was actually built as one of several by the local 'Lords of the Manor's).....and it appears from the documents we have that it was either lived in by a family member (oldest son's starter home).....or was rented out to local dignitaries.......There was once large grounds attached to it, but over the years various parcels have been sold off...in fact the lady next door is living in 'our' orchard......