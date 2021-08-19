Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
232 / 365
Halfway down the stairs.....
......or up the stairs maybe ?
19th August 2021
19th Aug 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
232
photos
57
followers
69
following
63% complete
View this month »
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
5th August 2020 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
glass
,
stairs
,
plants
,
pictures
,
stained
Dione Giorgio
I see you have many pictures to decorate the wall as you go up the stairs - beautiful. My daughter-in-law's stairs are the same full of picture frames. I like that window, too. Very nice shot and thank you for sharing your staircase with us
August 19th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely light through the window onto this great staircase.
August 19th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close