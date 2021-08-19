Previous
Halfway down the stairs..... by cutekitty
232 / 365

Halfway down the stairs.....

......or up the stairs maybe ?
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Dione Giorgio
I see you have many pictures to decorate the wall as you go up the stairs - beautiful. My daughter-in-law's stairs are the same full of picture frames. I like that window, too. Very nice shot and thank you for sharing your staircase with us
August 19th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely light through the window onto this great staircase.
August 19th, 2021  
