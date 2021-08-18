Previous
Next
Museum of Witchcraft and Magic. by cutekitty
231 / 365

Museum of Witchcraft and Magic.

This hugely interesting and informative museum is in Boscastle village. We did not go in on this visit as you have to pre-book, but have been in so many times previously. So much to see and learn. Almost the entire contents were washed away in a terrible flood several years ago, but lots of items were found in the harbour and in the street after the waters subsided, and so many people throughout the world donated items from their personal collections...Thank you all once again for comments and FAVS placing my pic from yesterday on TP and PP. Much appreciated.
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Very nice capture with the building leaving the frame and the focus on that horny creature.
August 18th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what fun!
August 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise