Museum of Witchcraft and Magic.

This hugely interesting and informative museum is in Boscastle village. We did not go in on this visit as you have to pre-book, but have been in so many times previously. So much to see and learn. Almost the entire contents were washed away in a terrible flood several years ago, but lots of items were found in the harbour and in the street after the waters subsided, and so many people throughout the world donated items from their personal collections...