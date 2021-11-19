Previous
Shop window. by cutekitty
Shop window.

This lovely and very old shop window is in Falmouth....it is one of two the same...one is a flower shop and this one is a cafe. Was all one very large shop back in the day. Thought the sepia tone suited it.
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
moni kozi ace
Did you also watch this in dark mode? It is simply gorgeous!
I also like the lamp and the iron furniture! Splendid shot
November 19th, 2021  
