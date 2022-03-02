Previous
Snake head Fritillary by cutekitty
Photo 429

Snake head Fritillary

......at least that is what I think it is called ! First time I have managed to grow one of these......I hope they are 'spreaders 'I think they re lovely :)
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
JackieR ace
So lucky, I've planted so many of these, all failed
March 2nd, 2022  
JackieR ace
And clever skilled green fingers!!
March 2nd, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Oh, again that checkered flower....
March 2nd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
I love Fritillary, it feels too early for them.
March 2nd, 2022  
