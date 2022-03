Tulips.

These lovely fluffy tulips are sitting outside my front door and I am so pleased with them. When I got them out of the storage box in September to plant up for spring, I found that a little mouse had been in with them and nibbled bits of them all away....not only tulips, but also crocus, fritillaries and hyacinth.........however.....they have shrugged all that off an have come up and bloomed bigger and better than ever ....little dears !