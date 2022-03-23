Sign up
Photo 450
Fritillaries.....
......I am very proud of these little dears....have tried for several years to grow them.......and now...here they are...waving their pretty little faces in the breeze......
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
0
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........
450
photos
60
followers
71
following
443
444
445
446
447
448
449
450
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
22nd March 2021 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
pot
,
plants
,
garden
,
fritillaries
