New garden furniture. by cutekitty
New garden furniture.

It was just plain white when it arrived.....but we thought it was too pretty not be be painted.....Had just noticed that I missed a day....so this is filling in that space.....
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Diana ace
Oh that is rather lovely, beautiful patterns and colours.
April 24th, 2022  
