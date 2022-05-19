Previous
Splash of colour..... by cutekitty
Photo 507

Splash of colour.....

.....my 'second' rockery.....built when we had our new garage...these are the steps leading from the patio down to the garage back door. Well.....I couldn't leave it bare could I ? :)
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
moni kozi ace
And another owl!!!
These are looking gorgeous!
May 19th, 2022  
