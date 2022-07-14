Previous
Next
No gardens...... by cutekitty
Photo 563

No gardens......

.......so the plants decided to grow on the walls....and why not indeed !
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
154% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Oh I love these, very often found on the most amazing surfaces. Lovely shot with great textures and a neat curve.
July 14th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Such delicate and pretty little flowers to brighten the wall.
July 14th, 2022  
SwChappell ace
Great shot, love the plants clinging on the rough rocks
July 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise