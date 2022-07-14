Sign up
Photo 563
No gardens......
.......so the plants decided to grow on the walls....and why not indeed !
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
3
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
563
photos
62
followers
74
following
556
557
558
559
560
561
562
563
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
7th July 2021 10:29am
street
,
flowers
,
plants
,
houses
,
wall
,
fowey
Diana
ace
Oh I love these, very often found on the most amazing surfaces. Lovely shot with great textures and a neat curve.
July 14th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Such delicate and pretty little flowers to brighten the wall.
July 14th, 2022
SwChappell
ace
Great shot, love the plants clinging on the rough rocks
July 14th, 2022
