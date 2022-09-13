Previous
Next
Busy harbour by cutekitty
Photo 624

Busy harbour

.....this is Newlyn Harbour, very busy with fishing boats and pleasure boats too. You can just see St Michael's Mount in the distance. This pic is a 'catch-up'.....hope to keep on track now !
13th September 2022 13th Sep 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
172% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
oooh so many boats!
September 18th, 2022  
Diana ace
Great shot of this busy harbour, love all the boats.
September 18th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
So much to see.
September 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise