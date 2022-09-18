Previous
Next
St Michael's Mount, Marazion. by cutekitty
Photo 629

St Michael's Mount, Marazion.

This was the view from Newlyn Harbour, loved the clouds and was pleased my little point and shoot camera could manage this !
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
172% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful shot and lovely layers of clouds.
September 18th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
A picture postcard view.
September 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise