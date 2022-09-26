Previous
Next
Jubilee Pool, Penzance by cutekitty
Photo 637

Jubilee Pool, Penzance

...... in the late afternoon sunshine. Thank you for your kind comments on yesterday's post and for putting it on TP and PP. Much appreciated.
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
174% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
Stunning. fav
September 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise