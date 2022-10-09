Previous
Along the Fairy pathway ..... by cutekitty
Photo 650

Along the Fairy pathway .....

.......a little known pathway in Heligan Gardens....
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Casablanca ace
I saw this and though "Heligan" and.....it was! Lovely
October 9th, 2022  
