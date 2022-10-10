Previous
Gunnera leaf ........... by cutekitty
Photo 651

Gunnera leaf ...........

.. or Giant Rhubarb as it is known....... sunlit in the Jungle area gardens at Heligan......they grow in such profusion there in a very damp valley....
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Dianne
That's impressive.
October 10th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
An impressive leaf.
October 10th, 2022  
