Photo 657
Easy .........
........ like Sunday morning .........Alice 're-charging' .....
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
1
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
657
photos
64
followers
74
following
180% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR360,D760
Taken
10th October 2021 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
sunshine
,
sleeping
,
alice
,
calico
Diana
ace
So peaceful in the sunshine, lovely shot and a great song.
October 16th, 2022
